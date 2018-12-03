Liberia: Jnb Foundation Launched

Former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai (JNB) on Friday, November 30 officially launched the JNB Foundation to promote agriculture, health, youth and women's activities aimed to impact the lives of Liberians.

Mr. Boakai's Foundation aims to give back to the country as a demonstration of his love for Liberia.

Prior to Friday's launch, Mr. Boakai informed the Daily Observer that the Foundation is based on his dream to ensure that the citizens are empowered to rebuild the country.

The JNB Foundation focuses on on agriculture, education, health, water and sanitation as well as youth empowerment. It will also bring together the best implementing organizations to collectively impact the country and support government's development programs.

"The JNB Foundation will provide health care services to children, because they face so many health-related problems. I believe that children need medical care, because some of their parents are faced with harsh economic situation to the extent that they are unable to pay medical bills. The agriculture sector will attract women and the youth to contribute to Liberia fight against hunger by growing food through mechanized farming," Mr. Boakai said.

Headquartered in the Rehab Community, the JNB Foundation will raise resources to help the less fortunate, because of Mr. Boakai's love and the deep yearning to see the lives of Liberians to transform for the better.

Authors

Gloria T. Tamba