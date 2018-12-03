Tanzania: Ewura - Dealers Are On the Right Track

THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has expressed satisfaction on the compliance level attained by operators and dealers on its regulations and procedures which currently stands at over 90 percent.

EWURA's Manager for Communications and Public Relations Titus Kaguo said here over the weekend that all stakeholders under the Authority were working hard to comply with the regulations; hence the stability currently experienced in the local market.

He was speaking as he addressed stakeholders, particularly Judicial Officers and Senior Officers from the Mwanza Regional Secretariat, on the functions of the Authority as well as introducing the Authority's representative for the Lake Zone.

However, despite almost all sectors being on average compliant, Mr Kaguo pointed a sharp finger at some dealers in the Lake Zone who still take advantage of unmarked entry points to smuggle petroleum products, mainly from neighbouring Uganda.

"We are experiencing some foul play tendencies in the market perpetrated by dishonest dealers who import substandard

products from Uganda through poorly marked border points and panya (illegal) entry points in Lake Victoria. But overall we are on the right track," he said.

According to him, EWURA boasts of commendable records in the pricing of fuel, transportation and sales with only 4 per cent of the adulterated fuel penetrating the market as opposed to the past, thanks to the fuel marking system.

He said public education was underway on the compliance on licensing procedures and regulations governing the sector, citing massive improvement in the operation of petrol stations, water authorities, electricity production and supply as well as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply.

However, Mr Kaguo explained, however that the remaining small percentage in the fuel adulteration could be eliminated by petrol dealers observing standards of their tanks by ensuring regular cleaning before refilling them and undergoing thorough services at five-year intervals, at the very least.

He took the challenge on the concerns on some of the LPG suppliers cheating customers, stressing that all dealers have to make sure that they use recommended gas cylinders with required seals and calibration equipment.

Responding to a question, the EWURA Manager for the Lake Zone, Mr George Mhina, said the area had a problem on complying to licensing requirements with the compliance level in many regions standing at 50 per cent or less.

"We have carried out a crackdown and we will maintain them on suspicious petrol stations and won't hesitate to close notorious ones for defaulting rules and regulations," he said.