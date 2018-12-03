Tanzania: 'Viable Loans, Yes - Those Not, Big No

TANZANIA will no longer be borrowing money for institutional support and endless feasibility studies, the government has said.

Addressing Arumeru residents yesterday after laying a foundation stone for a 528bn/- water project in Kimnyak Ward in Arumeru District in Arusha Region, President John Pombe Magufuli said the government would stop borrowing money from international monetary institutions for projects that had long and winding feasibility studies.

"We want to borrow money that will be used for projects that are results-oriented and time-bound," said the President.

He underscored the importance of using the loans in projects that have a direct positive impact on people's lives.

In the same vein, Dr Magufuli commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for providing the country with loans that had come with lenient conditions.

He described the financial institution as Tanzania's important partner in development unlike other banks that come with tough conditions.

"You have been instrumental in the execution of some of Tanzania's major projects; you are indeed an important partner to us," explained the President.

Some of the major projects that Continues on Page 3 We want to borrow money that will be used for projects that are results-oriented and time-bound 681380034 were funded by AfDB include construction of the 175kilometer road which connects the Malindi- Mombasa-Tanga and Bagamoyo highway to a tune of $322million.

The construction of the crucial multinational road is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019.

Other projects include the construction of the 300kilometer road which stretches from Kigoma to Burundi and the Katavi- Tabora Road which measures 359kilometers.

Meanwhile, the President reminded Arumeru residents on the importance of protecting water sources, saying the scarce commodity was fast getting depleted because of population increase.

"Water isn't enough; we therefore have a noble duty of protecting it at any cost for the benefit of future generations," observed the President.

According to Dr Magufuli, the government will at one point have to service the AfDB loan, hence the need of protecting and safeguarding the project.

In the same vein, he challenged Cabinet ministers present at the laying of the foundation stone to put to task any contractors who were behind the delay of some important projects, saying they were derailing the country's development agenda.