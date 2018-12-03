Tanzania: Organisation Donates 50m/ - to SMEs

THE Abdullah Aid Organisation (AAO) has yesterday donated instruments worth 50m/- to 116 entrepreneurs in Ilala municipality, Dar es Salaam Region.

The AAO said their donation centred on support entrepreneurship movements in the country.

The Chairman of AAO Tanzania, Mr Arif Abdurahman, said the instruments were 79 popcorn machines, 28 sewing machines, six disabled bicycles, a water pump, a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw.

Speaking during the occasion of handing over the aid, Mr Abdurahman said the instruments will help the beneficiaries with their daily entrepreneurship activities to boost their incomes.

"These aids will help them to be economic independent through entrepreneurship activities," he said.

He said the organisation will continue to empower the community with more donations depending on the needs in order to uplift them from extremely poverty.

One of beneficiaries Ms Leila Juma said she is happy to get a sewing machine which will help her raising income through tailoring activities.

"I was hired because I did not have a sewing machine but now I have mine, I will work hard to make sure through this machine I get two or more machines to expand my business in future," she said.

The event attended by the Deputy Mayor for Ilala Municipality, Mr Omary Kumbilamoto and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ilala Mr Mussa Zungu.

Mayor Kumbilamoto thanked the AAO on behalf of the residents of Ilala Municipality for the aid. He said the Abdullah Aid has been supporting the community in separate parts for a longtime.