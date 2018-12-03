3 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Driver Fights Back, Shoots and Kills Suspected Robber

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Durban driver, who was being robbed with a knife to his throat, fought back and killed one of his assailants, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the driver was accosted in Pinetown, just before 07:00, on the corner of Anderson and Josiah Gumede roads.

"It is alleged that one [suspect] switched off the engine and the other put a knife against the neck of the driver, demanding money and a cellphone.

"The driver pulled out a firearm and fired two shots at the suspects. One died a few metres away from the scene."

Zwane said that, while the other robber was wounded, he had managed to escape.

"Police are still looking for him," Zwane added.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Chaos', 'Mass Muggings' After Global Citizen Festival

Dozens of revelers who attended the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium on Sunday have taken to social media to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.