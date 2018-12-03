South Africa: Writing the Election 2019 - On Small Parties and Minority Voices

analysis

Minority parties, especially those that represent marginalised groups, can play a vital role in agenda-setting and raising issues that might otherwise be ignored, or that go against the grain of the majority party or the dominant racial or ethnic group.

There are 11 small political parties in Parliament that received less than 10% of the vote during the last general election -- each one of which is either regional or represents a minority voice. If we set aside the largest of the small parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters, we may ask why anyone would vote for, say, the African Christian Democratic Party, Agang, the UDM, Cope, Inkatha, the PAC or the Freedom Front+? There are some general and some specific explanations.

Data show that the EFF is the largest of the small parties. They gathered a mere 6.25% in the last general election. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were the next largest, with 2.5%; the National Freedom Party (NFP) received 1.5%; the United Democratic Movement (UDM)...