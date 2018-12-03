Cameroon: AFCON Hosting Disappointment - National Assembly Calls for Calm, Patriotism

The November 2018 ordinary session of the National Assembly ended on December 1, 2018.

The closing plenary sitting of the National Assembly for the November 2018 ordinary session of Parliament took place on December 1, 2018 on the morrow of the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw from Cameroon the organisation of the Africa Football Competition (AFCON) 2019.

Talking about the sad event that comes at the time Cameroon had already invested much in hosting infrastructure and the population gathering momentum to live the historic event, National Assembly Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said, "The People's Representatives have taken note of this decision. They are asking the Cameroonian people to remain calm and continue to go about their activities with serenity. The closing plenary sitting took place in the presence of the cabinet ministers led by the Prime Minister Philemon Yang, Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye, among other State and diplomatic dignitaries.

Hon. Cavaye stated that the November 2018 session of Parliament was historic as "the swearing-in of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, on 6 November 2018 held in this same House Chamber of the sovereign people." On another hand, the session was marked by the scrutiny and adoption of eight bills including the Finance Bill of the State for the 2019 financial year that contained the draft State budget that stands at FCFA 4,850.5 billion. The House Speaker reminded that the budget will be the first to be executed under the aegis of the "Greater Opportunities" policy launched by President Paul Biya on November 6, 2018 during his oath-taking ceremony following his re-election. He said the budget should therefore be used to implement the manifesto President Biya unveiled with a set of commitments.

Concerning the ongoing socio-political crisis in the English-speaking North West and South Regions, Hon. Cavaye saluted the decision of the United Kingdom High Court of Justice, Queen's Bench Division declaring itself incompetent to rule to overturn the United Nations organised Plebiscite of February 11, 1961. In the Plebiscite people of the present day North West and South West Regions administered by Great Britain as a UN Trust Territory voted to become independent by joining the already independent Republic of Cameroon hitherto administered by France. A secessionist petitioned the court to overturn the plebiscite results. The National Assembly Speaker also saluted the presidential decree of November 30, 2018 establishing the National Committee charged with the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration of Boko Haram ex-fighters and the armed groups in the North West and South West Regions. He said it was an opportunity to seize in bringing solutions to the crisis.

On a good note, the House Speaker announced that the Yaounde African Parliamentary Institute (IPAY) has effectively been established. "The constitutive acts of this institution will be signed during a solemn ceremony on Monday, 3 December 2018," he disclosed.