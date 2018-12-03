Nigeria: Wahab Vows to Win WBF Title At Gotv Boxing Night 17

Nigeria's Seun Wahab has vowed to crush his Tanzanian opponent, Issa "Peche Boy" Nampepeche, when they clash in the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight bout at GOtv Boxing Night 17 on December 28.

The bout, which will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium (TBS), Lagos, is the headline fight of the night. The winner of the bout will also be entitled to take a shot at the WBF world title at the weight division. The Nigerian said Nampepeche would leave Nigeria empty-handed.

"This is my chance to have a go at the world title and become a world champion. I will not allow Nampepeche to ruin my dream. He is in trouble," Wahab boasted.

GOtv Boxing Night 17 will feature seven other bouts across different weight divisions.

Also on the bout card is another international bout; a middleweight challenge between U.S.-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi "The Eagle" Oyeleye and Meshack "Smart Boy" Mwankemwa of Tanzania.

Other bouts on the night include a national light welterweight challenge between crowd favourite, Olaide "Fijaborn" Fijabi and Yusuf Mufutau; and national lightweight challenge duels between reigning African Boxing Union champion (ABU), Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph and Hammed "Ese" Hammed Ganiyu; Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu against Mubarak Hamzat; and Ridwan "Scorpion" Oyekola against Nurudeen "Prince" Fatai.

Femi "Small Tyson" Akintayo will square up against Ebubechukwu "Coded Man" Eze, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 1 in the middleweight division; while Opeyemi Adeyemi, who emerged as the best boxer of GOtv Boxing Night 4, will slug it out against Jamiu Dada in the bantamweight division

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. It will also feature live musical performances from some of Nigeria's biggest artistes.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night is supported by MultiChoice, BetKing, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Complete Sports, Bond FM, Newsbreak.ng, and Brilla FM.