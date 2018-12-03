South Africa: Vehicle Rollover Leaves One Dead, Six Injured.

Meyerton — One man was killed and six others injured yesterday afternoon following a vehicle rollover on the R551 in Meyerton, yesterday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 11h00 to find a light motor vehicle lying on its roof on the side of the road. The occupants were found lying around the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition while six others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Sebokeng and Kopanong Provincial Hospitals for further care.

Unfortunately, after some time in hospital, the seriously injured man succumbed to his injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.