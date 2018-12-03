South Africa: Head-On Collision Leaves Two Injured.

Putfontein — Two men have been injured, one of them critically, following a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and motorbike at the Vermulen and Du Randt Intersection in Putfontein.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 09h30 to find the motorbike and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road. The body of the biker was found lying approximately 50 metres away.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the biker, a man in his 30s, was in a critical condition while the male driver of the vehicle had sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured man provided with advanced life support interventions. The critically injured man was later airlifted to a private hospital by a private medical helicopter. The second patient was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.