Nigeria: Ayo Charity Foundation Organises Basketball Basics for Youths

Sixty youths got rewarded with various prizes after taking part in the Ayo Charity Foundation Basketball training camp that ended at the weekend in Oworonshoki, Lagos.

According to the coordinator, Owonuga Oladale, the basketball camp, which is the brainchild of former basketball international, Ayo Egbeyemi, currently based in the United States (U.S.) is organised to assist children and youths off the street, and teach them the importance of participation in sports and having a good education.

Oladale stated that children from other states of the country took part at the basketball camping, adding that one of the focal points of the events was to groom youths on the dunking game and give them quality mentorship from all aspect of their life's that would aid them be the best in their chosen careers.

The coordinator, who praised the youths for being of good behaviour during the basketball camp, said: "The Ayo Charity Foundation Basketball camp is focused towards taking youths out of the street in Oworonshoki and other areas in Nigeria. I am delighted that 60 youths successfully took part in the camping exercise.

"Apart from getting basketball training, they where taught how to stay out of drugs and be honest in their dealings in life. The foundation is working towards building a society that is filled with active and focused youths through basketball.

"We are delighted that over the years some of the products from the camp has excelled in the basketball national team and youth championships. Giving the youths a platform to enhance their basketball skills would go a long way to improve the standard in the dunking game in Nigeria," he said.