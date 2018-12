Luanda — The senior females National Handball Team last Sunday, in Congo Brazzaville, thrashed Guinea Conakry by 40-17, in the opening game of group B of the 23rd edition of the African Nations Cup.

In the end of the first half of the game the Angolan squad were winning 24-7.

Angola's next game is with Morocco, on Tuesday, and on Thursday they will face DR Congo.

The Angolan ladies will close the group stage by facing the host team, Congo Brazzaville.