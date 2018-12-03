Tunisia: Basketball - Angola Beat Tunisia, Confirm Invincibility

Luanda — Angola ended the tournament that qualifies for the China2019 Basketball World Cup, by beating Tunisia last Sunday by 69-63, thus confirming their invincibility after three rounds.

The Angolan squad - who were the host of the tournament held in the Kilamba multi-purpose pavilion, in Luanda - had already secured the pass to the world championship in the second round.

Supported by over seven thousand people, who packed the Kilamba venue, Sunday's victory was a confirmation of Angola's great form and continental hegemony, currently holing eleven African titles.

Angola, with 21 points, and Tunisia (22) are qualified for the China2019 Basketball World Cup, which will have five African representatives.

The host team were in group E with Tunisia, Cameroon and Chad.