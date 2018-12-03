Angola: Basketball - Angola's Qualification Is Result of Commitment - Minister

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said Sunday that the qualification of the Angolan senior men basketball team for the World Cup in China2019 was a result of commitment, sacrifice and a sense of love for the country.

Qualification Tournament for basketball championship (China) 2019

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said this to Angop, after Angola's 69-63 victory over Tunisia at the end of the African qualifying tournament held at Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, in Luanda.

The official said that the team's determination corresponded with the expectations of all Angolans.

It was a demonstration of the will and potential of the national team, who managed to meet the people's expectation, said the minister.

According to her, the performance and the qualification for the World Cup is the result of the commitment of the team, Angolan Federation of Basketball (FAB), authorities of the country and other institutions involved.

As for the World Cup in China, the Sports minister predicts that the Angolan team will represent the country and the African continent with great honour, if they get well prepared.

The Angolan basketball player, Carlos Morais, with 17 points was the best scorer of the match.

In previous games, Angola beat Cameroon and Chad.

In addition to Angola, Tunisia will also represents the continent in the 2019 World Cup in China.