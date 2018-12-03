South Africa: Former ANC Treasurer General Mendi Msimang Dies

Photo: GCIS

Struggle stalwart and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mendi Msimang (file photo).

Former ANC treasurer general and high commissioner in London, England, Mendi Msimang has died.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that the stalwart died on Monday. He was 78.

"The ANC dips its banners and soul as it mourns the passing of stalwart and leader, Msimang, who was one of our veterans. We are in shock about the passing of our revolutionary and give our deepest condolences to the children, grandchildren, his extended family and comrades," he said.

Msimang was married to former health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang until her death in 2009.

Mabe said Msimang, fondly known as Uncle Mendi, was among the longest-serving members of the ANC, having cut his teeth along with Walter Sisulu and others in the ANC Youth League as a student.

"He served his articles at the law firm of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo and went underground when the ANC was banned in 1961. He was directed to join Tambo in a mission in London," said Mabe.

Return from exile

After years of service in exile, including as ANC chief representative in the UK, he returned to South Africa and was elected to the national executive committee of the ANC at its first conference after the unbanning of the ANC in 1991.

Msimang was also elected to the first democratic Parliament in 1994, serving as the first chairperson of the ANC caucus.

From 1995 to 1998, Msimang held the position of high commissioner of South Africa to the UK.

Msimang was also elected as treasurer general of the ANC at the Mafikeng national conference, a position he served in until 2007.

"Uncle Mendi was awarded the Order for Meritorious Service in Silver by President Nelson Mandela in 1999, along with other South African greats such as Ray Alexander, George Bizos, Miriam Makeba, Frances Baard, to name but a few," Mabe added.

Msimang served as a member of the ANC integrity commission and as a member of the advisory board on national orders.

The ANC will be meeting his family to assist in all funeral preparations.

"We salute him for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to serve selflessly and with humility. We will continue to celebrate his life and leadership and preserve his legacy for future generations to learn from him. We join his family and the nation in mourning the loss. May his soul rest in peace," said Mabe.

