Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec).

The October 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven results are out and candidates can start collecting them from their respective schools tomorrow, ZIMSEC board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje has said.

Prof Mwenje said the national pass rate increased by 7,35 percent to 52, 08 percent from the 2017 national pass rate of 44, 73 percent.