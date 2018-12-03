Nigeria: Dalung Urges Super Falcons to Step Up At World Cup

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung in congratulating the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their win of a ninth Africa Women Nations Cup title, have urged the team to look beyond Africa and make a strong impact at next year's FIFA Women World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons beat South Africa's Bayana Bayana last Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium 4-3 on penalty shoot-out to make it a three straight win of the AWCON title.

"Congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria. Your supremacy in African football has been reaffirmed with this victory over South Africa and winning the competition for a record ninth time.

"Though the victory was a difficult one, it was a sweet revenge against South Africa who they lost to in the opening match. "They have participated in all the editions of the 20-year championship but it's now time to take another giant leap as you prepare for the World Cup."

Barrister Dalung promised government's unflinching support for further development of women's football in the country and reaffirmed its responsibility to ensure that the team gets adequate preparation before the World Cup next year.