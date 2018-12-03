South Africa: Unizulu Suspends 12 SRC Members After Alleged Hotel Theft

The University of Zululand has suspended 12 out of its 15 student representative council (SRC) members after they allegedly stole items from a Drakensberg resort earlier this month.

The university confirmed to News24 that its council took a resolution to dissolve the SRC due to misconduct.

"They were found not fit to stand office and to be student leaders when 12 of the 15 were implicated in serious misconduct."

An administrator will be appointed from the three SRC members who were not implicated in committing the misconduct.

Consultations were underway with the three to determine who would be appointed administrator, the university said.

"The university is prioritising this matter and we appeal to all students to allow the process to [run its] course."

Kettles, linen, hairdryers, cups stolen

On Monday the office of the registrar served the SRC with temporary suspension letters that News24 has seen.

The letter outlines how the SRC allegedly trashed the Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort during a strategic planning workshop they attended between November 10 to 14.

It says that the SRC members stole kettles, linen, hairdryers and cups and saucers that belonged to the resort. It further alleges that SRC members became rude and rowdy toward resort staff in full view of local and international guests.

The students will now be subject to disciplinary inquiries but have been barred from entering the university premises.

The suspended SRC members could not be reached for comment.

