3 December 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Denosa KZN Calls On Health Department to Address the Grievances of Mortuary Workers As Nurse's Work Is Also Affected

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in KZN calls on the provincial Department of Health to speedily resolve the issue of employees working in mortuaries in various facilities, because it is now compromising the work of nurses as well.

DENOSA believes the workers have a valid reason to embark on the protest, because it cannot be fair that they work in pathology as specialists and yet are still paid salaries of being general workers.

As a result of this reasonable protest, which has led to bodies piling up at many morgues in KZN and procedures getting delayed, nurses' work is also getting compromised.

"When a patient has demised, the nurse responsible for his/her care must ensure that all details of the patient's whereabouts in the mortuary are such that they can account to patient's families," says DENOSA KZN Provincial Secretary, Mandla Shabangu.

"But because corpses are not being attended to, the shelves have filled up to such that bodies are dropped on the floor by workers and, in many instances, on top of each other. Now nurses cannot say where the body is located, because ordinarily you will record the shelve number. Now patient's families won't be able to easily see their relative's bodies as well. Corpses may get missing, and our members will face charges that they shouldn't be facing had all the issues that the workers are complaining about been sorted by the Department."

DENOSA calls on the Department to address the matter as a matter of urgency because the workplace for nurses has now become a risky area too.

DENOSA leadership in the province is due to meet with the representatives of the National Department of Health in Pretoria today over the matter.

South Africa

'Chaos', 'Mass Muggings' After Global Citizen Festival

Dozens of revelers who attended the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium on Sunday have taken to social media to… Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.