South Africa: Yvonne Chaka Chaka - Here's the Secret to My 'Youthful' Look At 53 Years

Legendary South African songbird reveals the secrets of her youthful and beautiful looks at the age of 53 years.

For longer than most of us have been alive, South African legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been churning out hits.

Her songs evoke childhood memories especially for those who grew up listening to her music.

Among her most famous hits is Umqombothi, which was used in the opening scene of Hollywood blockbuster Hotel Rwanda, 1987 hit Thank You Mr DJ and I'm in Love with a DJ.

SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND

But after so many years how does she manage to look so young?

"My husband keeps me young. He allows me to be myself and he also gives me the freedom to do all the things that I love to do," Yvonne said during an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

FAMILY LIFE

Yvonne has been married to her husband Mandlalele Mhinga, a medical doctor, since 1989.

Together the couple has four sons, who are all grown now.

When she is not on stage or in the studio, Yvonne runs her charity organization, Princess of Africa Foundation, an organization that champions children rights.