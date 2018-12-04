Nigeria: I Won't Complain Again About Nigeria's Problems - Buhari

Photo: NGRPresident/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari's handling of the economy has been called into question several times.

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has promised not to complain again about the problems his administration met on ground at the inception of the current administration.

President said that lamenting over Nigeria's history of corruption and mismanagement of resources has not helped his administration much and that he will now face the challenges head on.

He stated this during an interactions with Nigerians at the Kraków Holiday Inn, Poland, an event put together by his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri, as part of his engagements on the sidelines of the global summit on Climate Change, taking place in Poland.

He said "We inherited so many problems, actually l have said l will not complain because l asked for it. I tried to become President three times and l lost , but l was lucky the fourth time, l became one, so l can't complain.

"Who asked me to do it again? Three times l ended up in the Supreme Court. The third time, l said God dey and the fourth time, God and technology, using the Permanent Voters Card and the Card Readers, they couldn't rig the elections, so l won."

Buhari also expressed delights at the resilience of Nigerians in Poland, which he said has helped them maintain good relationships with their host communities despite such cases of hostilities and racial discriminations.

The President was earlier briefed about the challenges Nigerians face in Poland as well as their relative good behaviors despite the high level of hostilities and discriminations in the country compared to the stories about how Nigerians behave elsewhere.

The President had in his usual frankness during the interactive meeting told his audience that he will attempt to respond to the questions raised by them, even though they may not be satisfied with his responses.

"You may not be satisfied with my answers, but l will be very sincere with you, as l keep trying to do with all our people where ever they are," he said.

The President, while speaking on security, said he has always taken security as his number one priority, because of the understanding that investments drive will be useless without first securing the environment.

"It just make sense. You have to secure our country or even the institutions , or environment to manage it properly. If they are not secured, you are wasting your time. So, security has always been our number one priority"

"Those in the North East will tell you that before we came, the so called Boko Haram used to hold about 17 local government, now, physically , they are not holding any local government, so they have resulted to real Gorilla tactics of hit and run.

"They mobilize, hit targets and then disappear again because they know the area more than the Soldiers that are defending them. Our Soldiers, are from Port Harcourt, Lagos, Sokoto, but they are locally there and know the terrain more than the Soldiers.