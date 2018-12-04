Kenya: Official - Harambee Stars Qualify for Afcfon

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nairobi News

Harambee Stars players line up before facing Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nation qualifying match on October 14, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars have qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made it official on Monday that Sierra Leone have been disqualified from the qualifiers.

An Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Accra, Ghana on Friday made the decision with Sierra Leone yet to drag itself off their ban by FIFA over government interference.

"The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Friday, 30 November 2018 in Accra decided on the case of Sierra Leone in the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Sierra Leone is disqualified from the qualifiers and all its matches are annulled," CAF said in its statement on Monday.

With one round of qualification matches left, the decision leave Kenya top of Group F with seven points, one ahead of second placed Ghana and six ahead of Ethiopia.

Stars and Ghana are both through and their meeting in march next year will be merely to see who tops the group.