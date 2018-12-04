Nigerians React to Buhari's Double

There have been conspiracies and intriguing claims surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari's health and existence.

After the Pro Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu came out and made an allegation that the Nigerian president had died in 2017 and a cabal comprising northern chieftains in a duplicitous move quickly found a double and secretly foisted a foreigner, a Sudanese called Jubril to play the part of the deceased president, like a stunt double in an action film. Picture evidence spotting differences to back the claim has surfaced to the chagrin of Nigerians.

The recent comment by the president himself to deny the claims seemed to fuel the fire into a raging inferno.

One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I've been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising -- when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead. pic.twitter.com/SHTngq6LJU

- Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I'm still going strong!

- Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

While some Nigerians believe it is all a hoax and shouldn't be given more attention, others believe "there is no smoke without fire."

This #JubrilBuhari story is so lame. But folks have so bought into it especially little educated folks. Recently, I have had to argue at the top of my voice with folks even better educated that there is no #JubrilBuhari.

I am even calling on the presidency to help. Ayamtayad.

- Josh King (@royaljosh) November 30, 2018

Probably you all don't understand the accusation, he is not cloned. He was replaced with someone else that looks like him in the name of #Jubril #JubrilBuhari

- YOUNG WAYN ENT. (@YOUNGWAYNMENT) December 3, 2018

The way people are so defensive and so abusive without any tangible logical reasoning to explain away #Jubril #JubrilBuhari facts makes it a bit more interesting. Worse when they were accused of body double and they are defending cloning.

Guess we will never know.

- JGM rtd (@JGM2k10) December 3, 2018

The way people are so defensive and so abusive without any tangible logical reasoning to explain away #Jubril #JubrilBuhari facts makes it a bit more interesting. Worse when they were accused of body double and they are defending cloning.

Guess we will never know.

- JGM rtd (@JGM2k10) December 3, 2018

Do you think the gentle man doth protest too much?