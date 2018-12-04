Ugandans Encouraged to Do Exercises

Kampala — Ugandans will only reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases if they engage in physical exercises such as running and long walks, Dr Gerald Mutungi, the Health ministry commissioner, has said.

"Physical exercises are very good, for they help to reduce excessive body fats. So do not only run for marathons, but make it part of your lives. This will help many of you live healthy," he said, at the British School of Kampala's run on Saturday.

The marathon was organised to raise awareness and funds to help fight maternal deaths.

Its proceeds, whose figure we could not ascertain by press time, will be channelled to Wentz Medical Centre, a private non-profit health centre IV in Kawuku, Bunga, according to Ms Miriannie Ndyanabo, the BSK Secondary School head.

"All the proceeds from this event will go towards equipping the centre to ensure that the mothers in the surrounding community have a safe and well-equipped place for delivery," she said.

About 2,000 people, among them BSK staff and students as well as residents of the neighbouring Muyenga and Kisugu city suburbs, participated in the 1.7km, 3.2km, and 8.5km runs.

Flagging off the run, General Duties minister Karooro Okurut encouraged parents to engage children in community activities.

Dr Mutungi said the sedentary lives that Ugandans live --- eating, sleeping or sitting for long hours --- predisposes them to heart diseases, diabetes, cancers and hypertension, therefore, exercises clear that.