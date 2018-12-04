Rwanda: Akagera Motors Lands Mercedes Benz Dealership

Motor vehicle enthusiasts seeking to acquire Mercedes Benz vehicles will have it easier and more convenient following a partnership between Akagera Motors and the renowned carmaker.

The partnership saw Akagera Motors become the exclusive Mercedes Benz sales and service dealer in Rwanda.

With that, the local firm will be in position to deliver the latest models as well as provide after sale services to Mercedes Benz owners.

According to Torsten Bauerheim, the Head of Sales and Customer Service, Mercedes Benz for the African and Asia at Daimler, the new partnership will, among other things, see clients get more convenient ownership of vehicles.

Over the weekend, the partnership premiered some of the brand's latest models, including Mercedes-Benz ACTROS, a commercial truck which motor enthusiasts is built for the African market. Among its features is efficient fuel consumption, higher automation to improve safety and reliability among other aspects.

Other models which premiered include E 200, GLE 400 4MATIC and the GLS 500 4MATIC.

Bauerheim said that, going by the developments in the country and growth of local car markets, it made sense to step up their cooperation with Akagera Motors.

Commenting on car ownership trends, there are ideal preconditions such as availability of financial institution to allow for better purchase terms.

Ravi Gorajia, the Vice President and Technical Director at Akagera Motors, said that the development follows readiness in the local market with increasing demand for quality and reliable automobiles.

Gorajia said that the partnership will enable them provide after sale services to clients, including maintenance, diagnostics, spare parts and technical expertise.

The firm also has financial provisions for car owners and firms that would like to purchase on ideal credit terms.

"We work with banks. We negotiate terms of the lease with banks depending on clients' preferences. One can go through us or directly to the banks depending on their preference," he said.

Commenting on car ownership trends in the local market, he said that with increasing disposable incomes, there is a growing need for customer-centric service delivery.

"For Rwanda, the automobile market is pretty much getting to the point of peak. What we are focusing on is after sale services. It's beyond the price of the vehicle, it's about giving a full package which will give them return on their investments to get an edge," he said.