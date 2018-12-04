Rwanda: Smart Classrooms Unveiled at St. André

Two smart classrooms that will provide equitable and quality learning opportunities through the use of ICT in schools were on Monday launched at College Saint Andre in Nyamirambo.

The smart facilities were constructed under the innovative ICT-integrated classroom project backed by the Government of Korea through Korea Education and Research Information Service project (KERIS).

Korea also plans to establish 60 other ICT centres of excellence across Rwanda.

Officiating at the launch, Isaac Munyakazi, the State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said the facilities will accelerate the implementation and sustainability of national programme to use technology in schools.

Munyakazi also noted that ICT is key to enhancing quality of education.

"Technology is essential to improving the quality of education. The facilities will enable us to increase access to digital world and internet based learning," he added.

The governments of Rwanda and Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to promote the ICT-integrated classroom project.

"Korea is advanced in technology and we have to learn from them. Smart classes will benefit both students and teachers," said the minister.

Kim Eung-joong, Korea's Ambassador to Rwanda, said smart classrooms enhance teachers' capacity in ICT enhanced pedagogical practices and strengthen digital literacy.

He added that his country will continue supporting the use of ICT in schools as well as training primary and secondary teachers in Rwanda.

Nicolas Mugisha, a senior five student in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science at College Saint Andree, said: "I am proud of these developments. We have been learning ICT-related courses but since the smart classrooms are in place now, the learning process will be easier. The system is also friendlier compared to the previous one."

Jean Pierre Busingizwa, a teacher of ICT at the school, believes that the move will help improve the quality of education.

"We are lucky to have smart classrooms here. Previously, we used to depend on books and it was not effective. The new system is friendly to teachers and students. It also allows long distance learning using video conference," he added.