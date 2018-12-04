Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Mayor in Detention Over Demonstration

Dar es Salaam — Main opposition party (Chadema) lawyers were in a race against time late yesterday to secure bail for the Dar es Salaam mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita.

By 4:30pm, the mayor, who was arrested by police for allegation of leading an unlawful demonstration, had already spent 24 hours at the Chang'ombe police station.

The city's mayor, who seemed to maintain good relations with government officers was arrested on Saturday at Vijibweni Ward in Kigamboni District shortly after the beginning of the alleged demonstration from the ward to Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told this newspaper that Mr Mwita was arrested when leading the demonstration without permission from the police force.

According to him, the Dar city's mayor was leading people to launch a borehole, which is among the water development projects in his area of jurisdiction as a councillor.

Mr Mambosasa said after a long interrogation Mr Mwita confessed that he was heading to Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge to launch the borehole, a project that was implemented by the government.

"We have arrested him because he was trying to take advantage of the project, which has been implemented by the government, for political gains. We understand that he could later brag that the project was an outcome of his efforts," he said.

He said Mr Mwita will be detained at the police station for the time being as investigations are in progress with a view to taking him to court.

However, the Chadema director of protocol, communication and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema, told this newspaper that they were confident that the mayor would be released after sending several lawyers to work on the matter.

He said he was not happy with the police force for its actions against Chadema leaders and followers.