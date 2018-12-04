South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing His Dad to Death During Quarrel

A 23-year old man has been arrested in Willowvale near King William's Town for the alleged murder of his 48-year-old father.

Willowvale police arrested the man on Monday evening at around 20:00 at Mandluntsha Locality, Mboya Village, Willowvale.

"It is alleged that the suspect had a quarrel with his father on Sunday at about 17:30. The father was allegedly stabbed on his upper body. He ran to the nearby bushes," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.

"Members of the community decided to look for the missing father. He was found already passed away in the bushes. The case was then reported to the Willowvale police on Monday. Willowvale police acted swiftly as they traced and arrested the suspect."

Manatha said the motive for the murder was not clear.

"The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a murder charge."

The deceased has been identified as Loyiso Makhuleni.

