South Africa: Durban Heat Finally Boosted By Rashid Khan Arrival

Durban — The Durban Heat will welcome the arrival of Afghanistan spin magician Rashid Khan for their final four games of the Mzansi Super League, starting with a clash with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Wednesday at Kingsmead.

Khan, who was selected as the Heat's international marquee player, has been taking part in the T10 competition in Dubai and will be a welcome addition to the Heat's line up as he currently occupies the number one spot on the International T20 bowling rankings.

"There is no doubt that Rashid is going to add fire power to our bowling attack," coach Grant Morgan said.

"I think we have bowled relatively well in this tournament so far so if he comes and adds so more muscle to that it augers well for us."

The Heat have found themselves in an outside position when it comes to qualifying for the play-off games and Morgan is not writing off their chances should they manage to get four wins in their next four games.

"We might tweak one or two things to try and get that mojo going but you don't change your modus operandi or your attention to detail.

"There will not be a lack of preparation and effort from everyone involved and we will go out there and try and win every game.

"You try and take it game by game and win every one that you play in and enjoy it," Morgan added.

Batting has let the Heat down consistently throughout the tournament and despite scoring 177 against the Jozi Stars in a losing effort there haven't been enough contributions throughout, or at least one telling contribution.

"It does only take one person to put in a big performance and we have been speaking about it at length.

"Unfortunately we have had a lot of guys making 30s and 40s but not enough above that with only Morné van Wyk scoring a 50 so far for us.

"We are looking for one guy to face 60 or 65 balls and hopefully that will be the catalyst that will help the batting order click," Morgan added.

The Heat lost to the Giants in their match in Port Elizabeth earlier in the tournament but the high flying Giants lost their last game over the weekend.

Morgan is hoping that his side can also get one over the Eastern Cape franchise.

"We know their unit quite well and credit to them they did play well in PE in our first clash against them.

"This game of T20 cricket is unpredictable and the Giants got done by the Stars in their own back yard on Sunday.

"We owe it to the fans and the people of Durban to get a win and we know that we are more than capable of doing that," a positive Morgan commented.

The Heat tackle the Giants at Kingsmead on Wednesday with the match starting at 19:00.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>