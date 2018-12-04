Tanzania: Government Commends Aga Khan for Development Projects

Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania has yet again hailed development projects that Prince Karim Aga Khan has been initiating through his various institutions established in the country.

Through the projects many Tanzanians have benefited from health care services, education, agriculture and even employment.

Speaking during the Ismaili Community's Moulid ceremony (birthday of Prophet Mohamed-SAS) in Dar es Salaam on Friday evening, the minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, who officiated the ceremony said Aga Khani's love for Tanzania needed to be sustained for social and economic growth.

"Aga Khan has been a true friend to our country. He has established himself as one of the most respected investors and we are very grateful to have a number of his projects, which have employed a large number of our people. The government will always cooperate to ensure that the latter brings more projects to support our 2025 vision," he said.

Dr Mwinyi also used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Aga Khan community for arranging Maulid ceremony, saying the evening schedule reflected how religious values were understood and followed.

"Aga Khan has demonstrated its commitment to pluralism for many years, which grew as a beginning of his vision in collaboration with the Canadian government, the Global Centre for Pluralism was established in Ottawa, Canada in 2011. This is what he has been doing in developing countries including Tanzania," he said.

For his part, the head of the Aga Khan Council for Tanzania, Mr Amin Lakhani, said the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) that comprises a variety of agencies was meant to improve people's quality of life.

"As a way of implementing the Immat's mandate and responsibilities, AKDN wants to improve the lives of people, especially the poor. Our entities in Tanzania are focusing on this goal," he said,

"In support of economic development and industrial growth, we have a number of Integrated Project Services (IPS), the Serena Hotels, Diamond Trust Bank and Jubilee Insurance Limited. We will continue to cooperate with the government of Tanzania to enhance further achievements," he added.