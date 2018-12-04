Tanzania: Over 200,000 Aids Patients Benefit From New Project

AT least 239,170 people living with HIV/Aids in Mwanza, Mara, Shinyanga and Simiyu regions have benefited from 'Boresha' Project implemented by Ariel Glaser Paediatric Aids Healthcare Initiative (Agpahi) for the past three years.

Agpahi Communication and Advocacy Manager Agnes Kabigi, speaking to 'Daily News' at the weekend, said 72,206 men living with HIV/Aids were receiving healthcare in the four regions, equivalent to 30 per cent.

"At least 153,556 women (equivalent to 64 per cent) and 13,408 children (equivalent to 6 per cent of people living with HIV/Aids in the regions) are receiving healthcare, thanks to Boresha Project," said Ms Kabigi.

She noted that at least 2.7 million people in the four regions went for medical check-up to know their HIV/Aids status for the past three years of which women were 1.5 million and men were 1.2 million.

"Some 22, 383 babies were born without HIV/Aids from mothers living with HIV/Aids thanks to the project, which facilitates better healthcare to prevent HIV/Aids from pregnant mothers to new-borns," she said.

Ms Kabigi noted further that 54,248 women had undergone medical check-ups for cervical cancer and 2,910 women were found with preliminary symptoms of cervical cancer.

"Some 25,289 women who have undergone medical checkup for cervical cancer are living with HIV/Aids," she noted. Ms Kabigi explained that Agpahi had offered training on cervical cancer to 170 health service providers and nongovernmental organisations had funded the project worth 4.2bn/- to repair 158 buildings in health facilities to improve the provision of healthcare.

"We also donated medical supplies worth 4bn/- to health facilities in four project beneficiary regions," she noted. Ms Kabigi said Agpahi also facilitated the formation of 414 associations of people living with HIV/Aids, saying they served as platforms for the people living with HIV/Aids to share information and doing consultation.

She said Agpahi had been implementing Boresha Project in 473 public and private health facilities, saying 266 health facilities were dedicated to the provision of healthcare to people living with HIV/Aids.

"Other 207 health facilities offer health services to prevent HIV infection to babies from mothers," she observed.

Agpahi, which is an affiliate of the US-based Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric Aids Foundation, is a nongovernmental organisation dedicated to preventing HIV/Aids and eliminating paediatric HIV/Aids through research, advocacy and prevention and treatment programmes.