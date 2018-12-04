Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Chair Tours Indaba Venue

Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the national coordination committee on Sunday met provincial leaders in Esigodini in preparation for the party's forthcoming 17th Annual National People's Conference.

The conference will be held at Mzingwane High School, Esigodini, in Matabeleland South from December 10 to 15.

Speaking after the meeting and touring the venue, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was impressed with the work done so far to improve facilities at the school.

"We're counting down the days remaining before the big event and we're here to assess the progress on the ground, she said. I must say that I'm impressed.

"People have been working round the clock and the work is remarkable. We hope that by Sunday most of the work will be complete. We're coming back on Sunday for another assessment before the delegates come in."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the party invested a lot to uplift Mzingwane High School, which had been run down.

She said water and sanitation issues had been addressed to avoid an outbreak of cholera.

"We're discouraging people from bringing in cooked food so that we avoid (health) disasters, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri. This is why we invited provincial leaders so that they make sure that all party members observe the rules and regulations that we have set out.

"Adequate arrangements have been made to make sure that clean water will be available throughout the conference."