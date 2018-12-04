Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Chair Mocks Chamisa Over Demos

Zanu-PF national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday mocked embattled MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa and his party supporters for their propensity to stage demonstrations saying they were being pushed by poverty after shunning empowerment programmes initiated by the Government.

Addressing Zanu-PF leaders drawn from across Masvingo during a provincial inter-district conference held at Masvingo Polytechnic College to adopt resolutions to be tabled at the 17th Zanu-PF National Annual People's Conference, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also said the Zanu-PF Government was against wanton price hikes that were hitting the pockets of ordinary people hard.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri exhorted Zanu-PF leaders and ordinary Zimbabweans from all corners of the country to use locally-available resources to uplift their lives. The Zanu-PF national chair tore into the MDC-Alliance for trying to use unnecessary demonstrations to disrupt the ruling party from successfully governing the country.

"The demonstrations led by Chamisa that have been taking place are a sign of poverty, if those people were masters of their own destiny and self-sufficient they would not be easily fooled to go into the streets, they will actually be in a position to pay those who want to coax them to demonstrate. Some people are easily misled to go into the streets because they have nothing," she said.

"Let us use our locally available resources, be it land or even water bodies around us, to develop ourselves. My challenge to Zanu-PF leaders here is that please you must lead from the front and be good ambassadors of the party by initiating projects to produce things like fruits and food crops that can be exported and earn the country foreign currency," she said.

Cde Muchingiri-Kashiri decried the unjustified hiking or prices saying ruling party leaders should see to it that businesses do not make super profits from the suffering of ordinary people.

She lamented corruption saying the vice had no place in the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, who Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri equated to the biblical Joshua tasked with leading Zimbabwe into a new epoch of prosperity.

"It is not enough to just shout the slogan, "2023 ED Pfeee", when we are not doing anything on the ground for the people who voted for us.

"Come 2023 the people who voted will ask us what we did for them so the best way to show our support for President Mnangagwa is through, implementation of things that we promised our people," she said.

She said Zanu-PF senators, National Assembly members and councillors ushered into office after the July 30 harmonised elections were supposed to be at the forefront of fulfilling the party's election promises to make sure the revolutionary party retains the trust of voters.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe was lucky to have a humble and listening leader in President Mnangagwa who should be allowed to execute his vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe during the full course of his five-year mandate.

She said President Mnangagwa was openly harangued and ridiculed prior to the advent of Operation Restore Legacy which reached its climax after Zimbabweans spilled into the streets forcing ex-president Mr Robert Mugabe to resign.

"There is no vacancy at the top (Presidium). There is the big man (President Mnangagwa) and his two young brothers. Those who are thinking otherwise are only dreaming," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

President Mnangagwa deserved praise for remaining humble and calm, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, even in the face of a barrage of attacks fronted by former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe at the instigation of her husband.

She said other leaders like VP Chiwenga even put their lives at stake by spearheading Operation Restore Legacy that ushered the new dispensation last year.

Present at the conference was Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje, Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke, Secretary for Production in the Politburo Cde Josaya Hungwe, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira among others.