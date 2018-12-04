South Africa: For EFF Leadership, Tough Times Demand Responsible Decisions

analysis

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu and commander-in-chief Julius Malema during a media briefing on allegations that EFF and Shivambu benefited from the VBS bank looting on October 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The domination by the Economic Freedom Fighters of our national political discussion appears to show no signs of abating. The tone has now changed in a very important way, in that the party no longer appears to be able to dictate the agenda. Instead of reporting merely on the attacks launched by the party on various other political figures, several media outlets now appear to be concentrating on exposing the party leadership as corrupt. By virtue of being unable to respond to claims from these reports, the EFF is losing the ability to control the national debate.

It is now becoming important to ask what hard limits there may be to the party's leaders so publicly not practising what they preach.

To glance through what is still called the "mainstream" media over the last few days is to notice how often EFF leaders' expensive lifestyles are featured. The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday how...