South Africa: Big Money Flexes Big Muscle At Global Citizen Festival

analysis

Sunday's Global Citizen Festival, attended by tens of thousands of people at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium, was memorable for both good and bad reasons: spectacular performances from local and international artists were followed by a breakdown of security and logistics after the show. But what was intended to be a charity event also had an intriguing political dimension which bears further examination.

Roughly six hours into the Global Citizen Festival, something unexpected happened.

On stage appeared Patrice Motsepe, the billionaire patron of his eponymous foundation. Since the Motsepe Foundation appeared to be picking up at least some of the tab for the event - its branding was splashed around the stadium - Motsepe received a warm welcome from the crowd.

Motsepe proceeded to call up on stage the following cast of characters: the "King of the Zulu nation", religious...