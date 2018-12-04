Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Election - Is Kabila Ensuring Victory for His Man Shadary?

analysis

President of Congo Joseph Kabila looks on during the closing news conference at the Francophone Summit in Montreux October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: POLITICS)

Is the Democratic Republic of Congo's rejection of foreign financial or logistical assistance to fund its forthcoming election legitimate?

Democratic Republic of Congo's forthcoming and long-overdue presidential election is scheduled for the 23 December 2018. Incumbent and outgoing President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power for 17 years, has ended two years of uncertainty and conjecture by not participating as a candidate.

Kabila was due to step down in 2016 at the end of his constitutional mandate -- thus the forthcoming election has been delayed repeatedly. Election campaigns are in progress, and among the down-to-business candidates outlining their manifestos is Kabila's preferred successor, Emmanuel Shadary.

Shadary previously served as a minister of the interior and is the current permanent secretary of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) a political party formed by Kabila. Moreover, he will represent the ruling alliance -- Common Front for Congo, a coalition of Kabila's allies. Head of the Peace and Security Research Programme at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, Stephanie Wolters, points out...