South Africa: Man Hands Himself Over for Alleged Drive-Through Assault

A man handed himself over to police after a woman claimed he assaulted her at a restaurant's drive-through section in Bloemfontein in the Free State, police said on Monday.

The woman, 29, had been queuing at the drive-through section in the Willows area in the early hours of Friday when she hooted for the car in front of her to move forward, Colonel Thandi Mbambo said.

"The driver allegedly alighted his vehicle, went to the victim's vehicle and assaulted her. Thereafter, he threw her car keys away," she said.

The woman went to the Parkweg police station and police officers traced the 46-year-old man over the weekend.

Mbambo said detectives got hold of the man on Monday and he later handed himself over and was arrested.

He will appear in court soon on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe said: "It is unfortunate that we are experiencing this horrific attack during this time of the year when we are reminding our male counterparts, through 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children, that any abuse of women and children won't be tolerated."

Source: <b>News24</b>