South Africa: EFF Condemns Publication of Malema's Home Address

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the publication of the home address of its leader, Julius Malema.

The party said in a statement on Monday that the invasion of the privacy of the EFF leadership and their families was an attempt to discredit the party and its objectives and it should not be tolerated.

Malema's wife and children live in a luxurious house owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, EWN reported .

The house is reportedly situated in a high-security Hyde Park estate and is owned by Mazzotti, who is a director of cigarette-manufacturing company Carnilinx.

The report by EWN does not give a specific address for Malema and his family but author and investigative journalist Jacques Pauw published a picture and address of the home on Twitter.

Mazzotti has had a long-standing friendship with Malema.

In 2014, Mazzotti paid the R200 000 party registration fee of the EFF ahead of the general elections.

City Press also reported that Mazzotti helped Malema settle his tax bill.

The EFF said the publication of Malema's address, where his wife and children live, was an attempt to discredit him.

The party has also questioned civil society organisations, including the SA National Editors' Forum, for remaining silent when security of the Malema family was laid bare on public platforms.

As a member of Parliament, Malema has an official residence in Cape Town but he lives in the Hyde Park property when he is in Johannesburg.

