South Africa: Police Manhunt for 15 Armed Men Who Robbed Krugersdorp Licensing Dept

Police in Krugersdorp on the West Rand are trailing 15 suspects who robbed the Mogale City licensing department on Monday.

It is alleged that they disarmed security guards on duty and tied their hands before they continued with their spree.

One of the four security guards was injured.

Police spokesperson Tshepiso Mashele said the suspects used unknown explosives to damage the safes and ransacked the offices.

"An undisclosed amount of money was stolen and the SA Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a case of armed robbery," she said.

The SAPS has appealed to the community to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects and asked that information be forwarded to Krugersdorp police.

Source: News24