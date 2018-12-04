Nigeria: Oyo Shuts School After Deadly Clash

Photo: Premium Times

Oyo State on the Nigerian map.

The Oyo State Government on Monday closed the Community Grammar School, Olodo, Ibadan after deadly violence there.

It was gathered that violence occurred during the school hours last week which later claimed one life.

The decision to close the school was announced through a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday by the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ibironke Fatoki.

Mrs Fatoki said the school was shut over an incident of arson that occurred in the premises on Friday during a mob action by some hoodlums.The was after a violent protest by junior secondary school students the day before.

She stated that the government has set up a six-man panel to examine the immediate and remote causes of the incident, adding that the panel is expected to submit its report in seven working days.

Mrs Fatoki said three classrooms and four cars were burnt during the protest, adding that one life was also lost during the mayhem.

