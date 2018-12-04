South Africa: Cassper Nyovest - 'My New Album Sweet and Short Went Platinum in a Day'

Photo: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Cassper's new album Sweet And Short.

Cape Town — South African musician Cassper Nyovest's latest album, Sweet and Short has gone platinum in one day.

The shirtless rapper posted a picture posing with his platinum certificate in his home. Sweet and Short was released on Friday, 30 November via a partnership with Universal Records and Cassper's Family Tree Records.

On Sunday the rapper wowed crowds at The Global Citizen Festival which was held at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. At the event Cassper performed with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and UK artist Stormzy.

The song the trio performed is called Timbuktu and it is featured on the Global Citizen EP.

Source: Channel24 Music