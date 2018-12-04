Somalia: HIV/Aids Activist Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Abdirashid Sheikh Abdi was on Sunday night shot dead by unknown gunmen in the capital Mogadishu. Abdi gained prominence by championing the rights of people living with HIV and Aids in a country where the disease is still a taboo subject.

His killing came a day after the world marked World Aids Day. Abdi had orgabised an event on 1st December to mark the day in Somalia. Abdi launched a campaign to sensatise Somalis and end the stigma on people living with HIV five years ago. Authorities are yet to identify the perpetrators of his killing.