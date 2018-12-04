South Africa: Luke Skywalker Appears in Cape Town Court for Attempted Murder Case

It is a battle of forces in the Cape Town Regional Court, where the State alleges Luke Skywalker tried to kill his wife last year, but the defence submits there is other evidence to consider that paints a very different picture.

Skywalker, 45, appeared in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

He is a director of the Shaolin Kung Fu Institute of South Africa and may be recognisable to some as the face of the Spur family restaurants many years ago.

The State alleges that he attempted to kill Patricia Skywalker by "repeatedly slapping, punching, strangling and hitting" her with fists, on December 29 and 30, 2017.

According to the charge sheet, he is also accused of holding her against her will at their West Beach home on those days.

Netwerk24 reported Skywalker changed his name many years ago. It also reported that the couple finalised their divorce around two weeks ago.

His trial was supposed to start on Monday.

However, defence lawyer William Booth indicated that he had important documentation to hand over which he and the State would need to discuss before the trial started.

These included documents, photographs and recordings.

He told Magistrate Wilma van der Merwe that this was clearly a case of domestic violence.

He said his client had also opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Patricia.

It is understood that the State first wants to see what happens with the attempted murder case before it investigates the assault case.

The case was postponed by agreement until February 1 to allow the parties time to consult.

Skywalker is out on R500 bail.

Source: News24