Sudan: Al Managil Locality Ready to Receive President of the Republic

Medani — The Commissioner of lAl Managil Locality, Al-Gaili Mustafa Ahmed, Monday held a meeting with the high committee for receiving the President of the Republic in his coming visit to Gezira State during December 13 - 15.

Al-Gaili announced that a document for nomination of President Al-Bashir for third term of presidency and Dr. Al-Taher Aila as Wali (governor) of Gezira State will be top in the agenda of the President's visit to the locality.

Chairperson of the committee, Abdul Moneim Abu-Dreira, has called for exreting more efforts to ensure the success of the President's visit taking into account the endeavors made by the President of the Republic and the Wali of Al-Gezira State who has accopolished large development in all localities of the State.

Heads of political parties of the national accord government in the locality announced adoption of document for nomination of President Al-Bashir and support for the candidacy of Mohamed Tahir Aila for position of Wali of Gezira State.