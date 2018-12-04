South Africa: Southern Cape Fire Claims Another Life

While still reeling from the massive fire that broke out in the Southern Cape less than two months ago, South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the death of the wife of one of the organisation's employees.

Sandra Davidson was badly burnt during a fire which gutted three of the 13 houses in the Beervlei SANParks staff village, the national parks body said on Monday.

"We are saddened at losing Sandra. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Davidson family during this trying time. Our team will continue to provide the necessary support to the family and all affected people," said Garden Route National Park manager Paddy Gordon.

Davisdson had been transferred from George Hospital to Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town to receive further emergency care.

Her death brings the number of people who have died as a result of the fires in Farleigh and Beervlei to 10.

In October, raging fires swept through the communities of Farleigh and Beervlei. Residents had to be evacuated to the nearby Sedgefield Town Hall.

Eight people died in Farleigh, Rooikraal, including two adults, Elsabe Florina Windvogel and Lesley Andra Bewee. Six children - Eljade Jaylene Windvogel, Ethan Calin-Lee Windvogel, Aliyah Simone Sime-Leandre Oelf, Nalaya Nashay Oelf, Niah Na-Lee Oelf and Nalani Brienne Oelf - also died in the fire.

Unborn baby Andrea Oelf died on October 29, 2018.

SANParks thanked Pine Lake Marina for offering discounted interim accommodation to the affected families including SANParks staff, pensioners and private residents.

