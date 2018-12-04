3 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GPU Mourns the Death of a Doyen Journalist Suwaebou Conateh

Fajara: The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has learnt with deep sadness and great shock the sudden death of Mr Swaebou Conateh, a veteran Gambian Journalist and publisher of the Gambia News and Report weekly magazine.

As was a rock, a pillar on which Gambian journalism today stands. As a journalist, he spoke and wrote the truth, with bravery, vigour and passion. As a publisher, he inspired, groomed and guided so many young journalists and championed press freedom and freedom of expression. As a doyen, he helped strengthen GPU and today we are all proud of the union thanks to the likes of Swaebou.

Throughout his career, he rendered selfless services to the journalism profession and the welfare of journalists. A man of integrity and decency, he dedicated his magazine to giving voice to the voiceless and the marginalized.

As we mourn his death, the GPU also celebrated his legacy as a principled, brave, professional and very progressive journalist who stood and fought for justice for all.

We pray that God bless his soul and give him the highest place in Jannatul Firduas.

