3 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Plight of the Trainee Teachers

Will the Minister of Higher Education take up the case of the College students with the National Assembly so that they would be given free education? Teachers are needed to have an education system that would be fit for purpose. It is the duty of the state to provide teachers and learning materials if the human resources of the country are to be replenished.

Education depends on qualified teachers to meet the required standard. Many people cannot understand why trainee teachers have to pay for their education when they are to be posted after graduation to be public servants. Those who pay for their education become private professionals who would sell their skill to anyone who could pay for their service. One cannot guarantee that qualified teachers would work in public schools if they have to pay for their education. This matter requires urgent discussion.

Gambia

