3 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Swedish Club Hammarby Wants Gambian Striker's Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Swedish premier league club Hammarby are mulling lodging a deal for China-based Gambian striker Pa Dibba.

The 31-year-old Gambia international departed Hammarby months ago for cash-wielding Chinese newly promoted outfit Shenzhen.

Now he has three more years to end of his deal in Asia but wants playing time having seen minutes hard to come by.

Hammarby are keeping tabs on the player's progress with director Jesper Jansson ardent on brokering a deal for the forward's return at the slightest hint of the Gambian's availability in the transfer market.

Dibba scored seven times in ten games and was the Scandinavian country league's leading scorer at start of last season before he left for pastures new in China.

Gambia

GCCI Unveils Crowdfunding Tool to Connect Gambian Entrpreneurs to Investors

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Vision Global, a Digital Marketing Firm have rolled out the new… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.