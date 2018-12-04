South Africa: Trial of Man Accused of Killing Durban Adventurer, Photographer Andy Postponed Again

Monday, December 3, was the second anniversary of the death of Durban adventurer and photographer Andy Carrie - but the trial of the alleged drunk driver who took his life failed to get underway again.

Velile Hlongwa, 28, of Pinetown is charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, inconsiderate driving, drunk driving and "excessive amount of alcohol in breath".

The charges emanate from the fatal accident on December 3, 2016, when Hlongwa allegedly crossed the barrier line on Essenwood Road in Durban's Berea, crashing into Carrie, 28, who was riding his motorbike. Hlongwa's car ended up on its side and local attorney Michael Friedman, who was driving behind Carrie, then crashed into it.

It is alleged that Hlongwa managed to climb out of the car and ran away. He was apprehended soon after.

Carrie's death resulted in a creation of the hashtag #livelikeandy - a tribute to his adventurous spirit and lust for life.

The trial, before Durban Regional Court Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe, was due to begin earlier this year, but was adjourned until today.

Defence advocate Paul Jorgensen complained that a charge - the alcohol on the breath - had just been added and that he had also just been given two more witness statements, one of which was "material".

"I need time to consult with my client," he said, indicating that Hlongwa would submit a statement in amplification of his not guilty plea.

He added that he believed that a claim had been made to the Road Accident Fund and he wished to get any statements submitted in that case.

"In light of the manner in which the further statements were received, I will also be pleading unfairness of the investigation," he said.

The trial has now been set down for May 2019. Andy's father, John Carrie, who was in court, said he would be back next year.

"Initially, I didn't want to get involved with the court proceedings. But I am now here representing the family.

"I am disappointed. But the trial will happen. I have all faith in the prosecution and the witnesses will say what they saw," he said.

Source: News24