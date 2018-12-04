South Africa: ANC Lays Charges Against Tshwane Mayor Msimanga

The ANC in Tshwane on Monday laid charges against the capital city's mayor, Solly Msimanga, for contravening the Municipal Structures Act in relation to the Glad Africa debacle.

ANC Tshwane leader Dr Kgosi Maepa announced that Msimanga should also be liable for the matter and that he could not distance himself from the tender which is said to have been irregular.

In August, allegations of tender irregularity that lead to engineering company GladAfrica securing a R12bn contract with the City of Tshwane - to provide project management support to the City - emerged.

In September, Msimanga brought allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the Glad Africa appointment of the city manager to council. An independent investigation was authorised, but Moeketsi Mosola was not suspended by the council.

The report by law firm Bowmans was due to be tabled in council, but this was stopped by the Labour Court after it granted an application, brought by Mosola, to interdict the tabling of the report.

Mosola has denied the tender irregularities, saying that all processes were correctly followed.

Charges laid against Msimanga

During a press briefing on Monday, Maepa said that the ANC's Tshwane caucus had exposed grand theft and corruption in the City of Tshwane, in particular around the issue of Glad Africa.

"The DA was hiding the corruption since its Executive Mayor Mr Solly 'Poster Boy of Corruption' Msimanga is sitting right in the centre of the scandal," Maepa said.

"The ANC has provided evidence and handed information that places the Executive Mayor at the planning and authorisation stages of the Glad Africa corruption scandal blow by blow."

The DA has rubbished the charges against Msimanga, saying that the mayor is actually leading the charge against corruption.

"The failing ANC claim to be the ones that exposed GladAfrica. This is not true. In fact, they are 'mafikizolos, because they only took action after Mayor Solly Msimanga pursued allegations made by a whistle-blower," said the party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty.

"It is perplexing that the failing ANC continues to try to obstruct the great work which Mayor Solly Msimanga and his team are doing in Tshwane."

Allegations of racism prop up

Additionally, the ANC laid charges against Fred Nel, a DA MPL in the Gauteng legislature, for using the k-word to describe black people in an alleged WhatsApp conversation with Crezanne Bosch, the Tshwane DA's deputy chief whip in council.

According to the ANC, the charges against Nel refer to the contravention of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act of 2000.

Maepa said the ANC in Tshwane had obtained a WhatsApp conversation between Bosch and Nel. The alleged conversation is said to have taken place after the Tshwane council sitting and subsequent meeting of the DA on November 30.

"In the meeting of the DA caucus after council, the 'White Cabal' blamed leaked WhatsApp information on the Black Caucus members and identified Mr Abel Tau (Tshwane chairperson of the DA) and Ms Nkele Molapo as the DA councillors who are responsible for the leaks," said Maepa.

The WhatsApp conversation, which has yet to be independently verified, showed that Nel allegedly said "all the k-word will go Crezanne, we must just be a little careful", Maepa said.

Maepa said the messages were concerning and proved a "point made by the ANC many times, that the DA is deeply racist and has no regard for a non-racial society we seek to build".

"We have made the point many times at regional, provincial and national levels that the DA is deeply racist and it is not a party or home for blacks in general and Africans in particular."

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said that the party had been made aware that the WhatsApp exchange was a fabricated text.

"Two members involved have sworn to the fact that it is indeed fake. They have even offered their devices (phones and laptops) for forensic investigation, with a polygraph test if needed," Malatsi said.

"The party will move to expedite this process as soon as possible."

ANC votes to defer city manager suspension

Maepa also shed more light on the party's decision to defer the suspension of the city manager during the last council sitting.

Last week, during the council's monthly sitting, Msimanga tabled a report detailing a string of misconduct allegations against Mosola that are said to have occurred after the allegations surrounding the GladAfrica debacle surfaced.

The tabling of the report, which took place behind closed doors, did not result in a vote on whether or not to place the city manager on a precautionary suspension, after the ANC moved for an amendment to defer the matter to January's sitting of council.

Maepa said that the ANC would support the suspension of the city manager on grounds of corruption, maladministration and "nothing more or less".

"The ANC has tried its level best to assist the less knowledgeable Executive Mayor Mr Solly 'Poster Boy of Corruption' Msimanga on the fit and proper process of suspending the city manager, but he has failed and limped from one failure to the next one, in three successive months."

